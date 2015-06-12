(Changes impact on GDP growth in 2014 after ONS corrected its
By William Schomberg and Paul Sandle
LONDON, June 12 Britain's economic growth rate
last year and in early 2015 looks to have been stronger than
previously estimated after the country's statistics office
revised the way it measured the construction sector.
The pace of growth in gross domestic product in 2014 could
rise to 2.9 percent from a previous reading of 2.8 percent due
to the changes in the construction data, the Office for National
Statistics said on Friday.
In the first three months of 2015, quarterly GDP growth
would be 0.4 percent, up from a previous estimate of 0.3
percent, assuming no further changes to data covering other
areas of the economy such as the far bigger services sector.
A new reading of GDP is due on June 30. Construction makes
up 6.4 percent of Britain's economy.
The ONS changed the way it calculates price changes and its
method for seasonal adjustments in the construction data.
It also said the increase in GDP last year might be affected
by changes to estimates of expenditure and income.
Separately on Friday, a Bank of England policymaker said the
time for an increase in interest rates was getting closer, given
the recovery in the economy.
The ONS said construction output in the first quarter was
revised to show a fall of 0.2 percent, a milder decline than a
fall of 1.1 percent previously reported.
In April, construction output fell by 0.8 percent from March
when it had risen by 1.4 percent.
Economists said April's data was probably affected by
uncertainty about the outcome of May's national elections.
An industry survey published last week showed confidence
among construction firms hit a nine-year high in May after Prime
Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party won the elections
with an unexpected parliamentary majority.
The country's economy slowed sharply in the first three
months of this year and the weakness in the construction sector
was one of the drags on the growth rate. The Bank of England has
cited a weaker outlook for house-building as a reason for its
lower overall growth forecasts for Britain's economy.
Friday's data showed house-building in April rose by 5.4
percent from March after falling by a revised 2.0 percent in the
first quarter, the biggest quarterly drop in nearly three years.
