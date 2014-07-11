* Construction sector shows weakest 3 months since Oct 2012
* Figures may point to slowdown in rapid UK expansion
* Private-sector home-building ceases to drive growth
* Fall pre-dates latest steps by BoE to cool housing market
(Adds industry and market reaction)
By David Milliken and Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, July 11 British construction output
suffered a steep fall in May, raising the prospect that overall
economic growth may fall short of expectations in the second
quarter.
The surprise contraction adds to some signs that the pace of
Britain's rapid recovery over the past year may be easing, a
trend which analysts said could see the Bank of England waiting
until next year to raise interest rates.
Construction output dropped by 1.1 percent in May after
rising by a similar amount in April, hurt by slow-downs in
private-sector home-building and commercial work.
In the three months to May, output suffered its biggest drop
since October 2012, declining by 0.8 percent, while annual
growth slowed to a six-month low of 3.5 percent, the Office for
National Statistics said.
Construction only accounts for 6 percent of British economic
output. But since late last year it has been an important driver
of economic growth as government incentives, low interest rates
and a sharp rise in house prices have boosted home-building.
Now some economists believe that the weak numbers - twinned
with data this week that showed the sharpest one-month drop in
factory output in over a year - may mean second-quarter economic
growth fails to match the first quarter's 0.8 percent rate.
"Today's data will add to concerns that ... the economic
situation in the UK is starting to wobble after a glowing period
in which almost all data have been largely positive," said Scott
Corfe, an economist at consultancy CEBR.
Royal Bank of Scotland cut its forecast for second-quarter
growth to 0.8 percent from 0.9 percent after the data. Deutsche
Bank said that even 0.8 percent could be tough.
Sterling fell slightly on the data and British government
bond prices cut losses as markets pared bets on the Bank of
England raising interest rates this year.
"Policymakers will be encouraged to err on the side of
caution about hiking interest rates too early in what looks to
be a still-fragile recovery," said Chris Williamson, chief
economist at data company Markit.
ONE-OFF DECLINE?
The ONS had no specific explanation for the weakness in
private-sector construction, which pre-dates the most recent
steps by the BoE to limit how much most Britons can borrow when
they purchase a home.
The data contrasts with private-sector surveys. A purchasing
managers' index published by Markit showed the fastest
construction growth in four months in June.
There have been some signs that Britain's housing market is
slowing, however.
Mortgage approvals in May fell to their lowest level in 11
months, in part due to tighter affordability checks that lenders
have been required to apply since April. Surveyors have reported
slower conditions.
There have also been signs of shortages of skilled workers
and materials in some parts of the country.
Building new homes now accounts for more than a third of new
construction work, and is up 19.4 percent on the year.
But private-sector housing - which accounts for more than
three quarters of new homes - showed no growth in May.
Public-sector housing grew by 5.2 percent, causing housing as a
whole to grow by 1.1 percent.
The last time private-sector housing was so weak - excluding
a weather-related hit in February - was in November last year.
House-building remains well below pre-crisis levels, and the
BoE has said there is little it can do about the underlying
driver for higher house prices, a shortage of homes.
New commercial work such as building office blocks dropped
by 3.6 percent in May and is 2.9 percent lower than a year ago.
(Editing by William Schomberg)