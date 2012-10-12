UPDATE 2-Australia's Star casino to slash Chinese VIP numbers
* International VIP turnover down 11.9 pct to A$20.8 bln (Recasts to raise China arrests, adds CEO comment, shares)
LONDON Oct 12 British construction output fell 11.6 percent on the year in August, non-seasonably adjusted data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.
Compared to July, construction dipped 0.9 percent after a 2.1 percent month-on-month rise in July.
Between June and August construction output dropped 11.9 percent compared to the same three months in 2011, with the main drag coming from a 15.6 percent slide in new work.
The ONS warned that caution should be taken when interpreting movements in output involving June 2012 because a May public holiday was postponed until June, when another day was added to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.
A steep slump in construction output was the main drag on Britain's economy in the first half of 2012, pushing the country back into recession.
* International VIP turnover down 11.9 pct to A$20.8 bln (Recasts to raise China arrests, adds CEO comment, shares)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 15 A former Justice Department official who served in the Obama administration said European countries must be willing to respond forcefully to efforts by Russia or others to use cyber attacks to meddle in their elections, saying the U.S. response fell short.
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Singapore-based trading start-up International Energy Group (IEG) this year plans to expand its portfolio to crude oil from products such as gasoline and gasoil, looking to tap growing Chinese demand.