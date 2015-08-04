LONDON Aug 4 Growth in Britain's construction
industry slowed unexpectedly in July, hurt by a loss of momentum
in housebuilding and civil engineering, according to a survey
published on Tuesday that highlighted the economy's reliance on
its services sector.
The monthly Markit/CIPS UK construction purchasing managers'
index (PMI) fell to 57.1 after hitting a four-month high of 58.1
in June, confounding a Reuters poll estimate for a rise to 58.4.
The slowdown may have reflected an easing of the surge in
confidence among construction firms that followed May's
unexpectedly conclusive national election, survey compiler
Markit said.
Britain's economy picked up speed in the second quarter
after a slowdown earlier in the year but was driven largely by
its dominant services sector. A separate Markit survey published
on Monday showed British manufacturing grew weakly in July.
Tuesday's construction survey showed housebuilding activity
increased at the slowest pace since April, marking one of the
weakest expansions since mid-2013 and underlining the challenge
that policymakers face in tackling Britain's chronic housing
shortage.
The government last month announced a plan to remove
obstacles to building new houses after it helped cause a surge
in house prices by backing subsidies for people trying to get on
the property ladder.
"Commercial activity was a key growth driver during July,
which partly offset ongoing weakness in civil engineering and
softer residential building trends," Markit senior economist,
Tim Moore, said.
"Survey respondents commented on a variety of growth
constraints afflicting the residential building sector,
including long lead-in times for new projects, scarce supplier
capacity, skill shortages and stretched sub-contractor
availability."
Construction firms took on fewer staff in July, although
Markit said this was still higher than the historical average.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Louise Ireland)