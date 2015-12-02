LONDON Dec 2 Growth in Britain's construction
industry dropped to a seven-month low in November, hurt by the
weakest expansion in housing activity since mid-2013, according
to a survey that suggested the sector will continue to drag on
the economy.
The Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index
fell to 55.3 from 58.8 in October, well below the lowest
forecast in a Reuters poll of economists that pointed to a
reading of 58.2.
Britain's economic recovery slowed from July through
September, held back by a 2.2 percent drop in construction
output. Wednesday's survey did not bode well for an improvement
in the final three months of this year.
The expansion of housing activity ebbed to its lowest level
since June 2013, while growth also softened across commercial
construction and civil engineering.
"Overall the latest results suggest that construction
companies have become a little more cautious towards year-end,
especially in terms of job hiring," Markit economist Tim Moore
said.
Employment among construction firms rose at the slowest pace
since September 2013.
"However, a healthy flow of new tenders from public and
private sector clients is expected to provide a tailwind to
growth heading into 2016," Moore said.
Optimism in construction companies, while fading a little
from October, remained high last month, the PMI showed.
A similar survey for Britain's services companies, which
comprise more than three-quarters of the private sector economy,
is expected to show they maintained a healthy rate of growth
last month.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Louise Ireland)