LONDON Oct 24 British families' household
finances were marginally worse in October than in the previous
month and their expectations for the year ahead slumped to a
six-month low, with public sector workers among the most
downbeat, a survey showed on Monday.
The monthly Markit Household Finance Index crept down to
35.0 in October from 35.1 in September, still well below the 50
level that separates improvement from a deterioration in
household finances.
After picking up over the summer, expectations for their
finances in a year's time fell sharply to reach 34.5, its lowest
point in six months. That was its biggest month-on-month fall
since the survey began in February 2009.
"Household finances were once again gripped in a vice of
subdued real incomes and heightened job insecurity in October,"
said Tim Moore, senior economist at Markit.
"Households also expect a continued erosion of their real
incomes next year, despite inflation expectations falling back
slightly in October."
With Britain's coalition government cutting public spending
and raising taxes to reduce its budget deficit, state workers
were particularly gloomy about the outlook.
Some 63 percent of public sector workers expect their
household finances to worsen in a year's time, resulting in an
index of 27.4, down from 37.9 in September and the lowest in the
survey's history.
Households reported a modest rise in spending in October,
although the measure of the cash they had available to spend
fell sharply, suggesting higher prices and lower incomes were
taking a toll on consumers.
Public sector workers reported the sharpest reduction in
their pay since March.
Higher debt levels were recorded for a seventh straight
month, while household savings fell at a sharper pace in
September than in October.
The job security measure declined at its fastest pace in
three months and inflation expectations nudged lower to 87.3
from 90.0 in September.
Britons are already suffering from the worst squeeze in
living standards in over 30 years as runaway prices, higher
taxes and slow wage rises eat into their budgets.
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Mike Nesbit)