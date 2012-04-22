LONDON, April 23 Britons became more worried
about their finances in April as they took home less pay, saw
their debts mount and expected living costs to rise over the
next year but they felt more upbeat about their job security, a
survey showed on Monday.
Markit's headline Household Finance Index fell to 37.0 in
April, its lowest level in three months, down from 37.8 in March
and remaining well below the 50 level which would mark an
improvement in Britons' finances.
The decline in the index points to the fragility of consumer
morale in Britain less than a week after the Bank of England
signalled it would not inject more monetary stimulus into the
economy as it fears inflation will now be greater than expected.
"Worsening household finances during April are especially
disappointing as it follows some signs that the consumer gloom
had started to lift in the first quarter of the year," said Tim
Moore, a senior economist at Markit.
But households' anxiety over job security eased to the
lowest in just over two years, survey compiler Markit said.
Factory workers were optimistic for the first time since the
index started in February 2009.
Britain's unemployment rate fell for the first time in 9
months, moving off a 16-year high, in the three months to
February, official data showed on Wednesday.
"Job insecurities were the least prevalent for over two
years, but this failed to translate into either improved
spending patterns or better household confidence," Moore said.
"Instead, households reported falling incomes and sharply
increased living costs, which in turn caused a substantial drop
in their appetite for major purchases," he added.
GDP figures due out on Wednesday will confirm whether
Britain's economy avoided slipping back into recession at the
start of this year after contracting by 0.3 percent at the end
of 2011.
"If the official data show a continued flatlining or worse
then this news will likely be a major drag on household spending
into the summer," Moore said.
A separate survey by Lloyds TSB Bank showed British
consumers' spending power fell 1.1 percent after inflation in
March to its lowest level since February 2011.
