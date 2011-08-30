LONDON Aug 31 Confidence among British
consumers fell to its lowest level in four months in August, a
survey showed on Wednesday, a sign they will keep a tight rein
on spending, and hampering a fragile economic recovery.
The GfK NOP consumer confidence index fell for the third
month in a row to -31 from -30 in July. That was better than
expectations for a drop to -33 but was the lowest since April.
"With an increasing number of indicators suggesting the
economy is either stagnating or returning to recession, the
continuing loss of consumer confidence is a major worry for the
government," said GfK Managing Director Nick Moon.
Confidence was dented by a deteriorating outlook for the
economy. The component gauging peoples' outlook for the general
economic situation in the next 12 months fell to -31 from -27.
However, the outlook for personal finances improved slightly
to -11 from -12, and the climate for major purchases was
unchanged at -31.
"While there has been a 4-point drop in consumers' general
view of the economic situation over the next 12 months, there
has been a small improvement in how they view their own
financial situations, indicating people are starting to adapt to
the austere economic climate," said Moon.
The economy grew by just 0.2 percent in the second quarter,
taking annual growth to 0.7 percent, official data showed on
Friday. Prospects look unlikely to improve with consumers
reluctant to spend and the world economic outlook worsening.
Retail sales fell at their fastest pace in over a year in
August, a CBI survey showed last week. The Co-Operative Group,
Britain's biggest mutual retailer, said the environment for
consumers was the toughest in over 40 years, with spending on
food -- not normally affected by boom or bust -- falling.
The overall GfK index was 13 points lower than in August
last year while the personal finances index was 12 points down
on the same time a year ago.
The survey was based on a sample of 2,000 people and
conducted from Aug 5 to 14 by GfK NOP on behalf of the European
Commission.
(Reporting by Anna Willard)