* Next says 2012-13 profit growth to be modest
* John Lewis a Christmas winner as sales rise
* Construction sector picks up in December
* Payday loans firm Ferratum wins thousands of UK customers
* Domino's Pizza sales accelerate as customers stay in
By Matt Scuffham and James Davey
LONDON, Jan 4 Britons who chose to spend
in the run-up to Christmas look set to cut back in the new year
as the cost of the festive period hits home and fears over the
euro-zone debt crisis compound weak consumer sentiment.
Britain's No. 2 fashion retailer Next said sales and
profit growth in its 2012-13 year would be modest, citing
concerns over the euro-zone crisis, a credit squeeze and rising
unemployment.
"My sense is the underlying economic situation is slightly
worse than it was in September and that the only thing that has
really changed is the situation in Europe," Next chief executive
Simon Wolfson, a prominent supporter of Britain's ruling
Conservative Party, told Reuters.
Britain's biggest department store chain John Lewis
posted a 9.3 percent rise in sales over the Christmas trading
period, gaining market share and placing it firmly in the
festive winners' camp.
However, sales in the week to Dec. 31 fell 4.8 percent,
partly as the prior-year figure was boosted by spending in the
last week before an increase in VAT sales tax.
Consumers lured by deep discounting in the run-up to
Christmas might just have helped Britain fend off contraction
for another quarter.
A survey published on Wednesday showed growth in Britain's
construction sector unexpectedly picked up in December, while a
similar survey on Tuesday indicated manufacturing may be showing
signs of stabilising after a two-month decline.
"The fact that we have had this steady, persistent
improvement suggests we might manage to get some growth out of
construction in Q4 and underpin some marginal expansion in GDP,"
said RBS economist Ross Walker.
A bumper Christmas for payday loans firm Ferratum suggests
that for some the new year will bring a debt hangover. The
lender said it had won several thousand new British customers in
December, who took on short-term loans to buy presents, with a
fourfold increase in applications for its loans from November to
December.
Domino's, Britain's biggest pizza delivery company,
has also seen the silver lining, as cost-conscious customers
eschewed eating out. It said sales growth had accelerated in the
final quarter and it was also on track to meet year profit
forecasts.
(Editing by Will Waterman)