LONDON Jan 20 Britain's savers get poor value
from many cash savings accounts, finding it hard to switch to
rival providers, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a
market study on Tuesday.
The watchdog said it should be easier for consumers to
compare and switch between accounts in the 700 billion pound
($1 trillion) cash savings market.
A 160 billion pound slice of the market was earning an
interest rate that was at or below than the Bank of England base
rate of 0.5 percent in 2013.
"In a good market firms should be competing to offer the
best possible deal and consumers should have the information
they need to help them shop around," Christopher Woolard, the
FCA's director of strategy and competition, said in a statement.
The watchdog put out several proposed changes to public
consultation, including better information on interest rates and
cutting the current 15-day switching time for cash accounts.
($1 = 0.6631 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones)