LONDON, March 17 British celebrity chef Clarissa
Dickson Wright, best known as one half of the eccentric
television culinary duo "Two Fat Ladies", has died at the age of
66, her agents said on Monday.
The former barrister, who had fought a well-documented
battle with alcoholism, shot to fame in the 1990s with Jennifer
Paterson in a BBC TV show in which the two women sped around
Britain on a motorbike and sidecar searching for good food.
The show featured the two unashamedly large women with a
raucous sense of humour enjoying butter-laden dishes and plates
of red meat, with Dickson Wright once crediting the global
success of the program as a backlash to "the health police".
She died in a hospital in Edinburgh in Scotland on Saturday.
"Loved dearly by her friends and many fans all over the
world, Clarissa was utterly non-PC and fought for what she
believed in, always, with no thought to her own personal cost,"
said a statement from her agents Elly James and Heather
Holden-Brown.
Paterson died of lung cancer in 1999 at the age of 71.
London-born Dickson Wright started out as a barrister in
London but her career in law was brought to "an abrupt end" by
her battle with alcohol. Her agency said her birthday this June
would have marked her 27th year of no drinking.
After leaving law, she worked as a cook in a London club and
private houses, running a catering business and a cookery
bookshop in Edinburgh.
