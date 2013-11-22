LONDON Nov 22 Britain's accounting watchdog said on Friday it was scrutinising the accounts of Co-operative Bank but has yet to open a formal investigation.

"We are making enquiries into the Co-Op's financial reporting in accordance with our normal procedures... and if we commence a formal investigation we will announce that via a press announcement," the Financial Reporting Council said in a statement.

The bank is audited by KPMG, one of the world's "Big Four" accountancy firms. KPMG was not immediately available for comment.