UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Nov 22 Britain's accounting watchdog said on Friday it was scrutinising the accounts of Co-operative Bank but has yet to open a formal investigation.
"We are making enquiries into the Co-Op's financial reporting in accordance with our normal procedures... and if we commence a formal investigation we will announce that via a press announcement," the Financial Reporting Council said in a statement.
The bank is audited by KPMG, one of the world's "Big Four" accountancy firms. KPMG was not immediately available for comment.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources