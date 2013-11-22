LONDON Nov 22 The Bank of England said on
Friday it would decide soon whether to undertake a formal probe
into the Co-operative Bank, and welcomed a separate
inquiry announced by Britain's finance ministry.
British police have arrested the former chairman of the
Co-operative Bank as part of an investigation into the supply of
illegal drugs, adding to pressure on the bank as investors
consider plugging a $2.4 billion capital shortfall.
"The timing of the (finance ministry) investigation must not
prejudice any other criminal or regulatory proceedings," the BoE
said in a statement.
"The Prudential Regulation Authority is already undertaking
work to establish whether it should commence a formal
enforcement investigation and expects to reach a conclusion
shortly," it added.
The PRA is the division of the Bank of England which since
April has been responsible for day-to-day regulation of banks to
ensure they are well-run.