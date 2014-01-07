UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 7 FCA: * UK fca's adamson says with the benefit of hindsight the decision to approve
flowers as Co-op bank chairman was wrong * UK fca's adamson says no reference checks were made by regulator before
approving flowers as Co-op bank chairman
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources