* Cameron says lot of questions need to be answered on Co-op
* Says alarm bells should have rung earlier over Flowers
* Accuses opposition Labour of failing to alert authorities
By Peter Griffiths and Costas Pitas
LONDON, Nov 20 British Prime Minister David
Cameron promised an inquiry into how the Co-operative Bank had
been "driven into the wall" by former chairman Paul Flowers and
asked why alarm bells over his behaviour hadn't rung earlier.
Flowers, a one-time local Labour politician and Methodist
preacher with no banking qualifications, oversaw the Co-op's
near-collapse during his tenure as chairman from 2010 to June.
Video of him allegedly arranging to buy illegal drugs was
exposed by a newspaper at the weekend.
Cameron accused the opposition Labour Party, of which
Flowers was a member and a backer, of knowing about Flowers'
behaviour, but did not elaborate.
"There are clearly a lot of questions that have to be
answered," Cameron told a raucous parliamentary session on
Wednesday. "Why weren't alarm bells rung earlier, particularly
by those who knew? Why was Reverend Flowers judged suitable to
be chairman of a bank?"
Flowers worked in local politics for Labour, approved a
donation of 50,000 pounds ($80,500) to the office of its finance
spokesman Ed Balls and sat on a business advisory group
reporting to its leader, Ed Miliband.
"This bank, driven into the wall by this chairman, has been
giving soft loans to the Labour Party ... donations to the
Labour party, trooped in and out of Downing Street under Labour
(and) still advising the leader of the Labour party, and yet now
we know all along they knew about his past," Cameron said.
Cameron gave no details about what he believed Labour
officials knew about Flowers, a minister for 40 years who
formerly chaired the drugs charity Lifeline.
Bradford City Council in northern England said on Tuesday
that Flowers stood down from his position as Labour councillor
from 2002 until 2011 after "inappropriate but not illegal adult
content" was found on his computer.
Finance minister George Osborne will be talking to
regulators about the best form of inquiry into the affair in the
coming days, Cameron said.
Flowers' links to Labour could be damaging for the party,
currently leading the Conservatives in opinion polls before an
election in 18 months.
Labour has been quick to distance itself from Flowers and
suspended him on Tuesday for bringing the party into disrepute.
In parliament on Wednesday, Miliband avoided responding to
Cameron's accusations and confined his remarks to attacking the
Conservatives for taking donations from tax exiles and called
them the "party of the rich".
DECISION TO APPROVE
The financial regulator will be under pressure to explain
its decision to approve Flowers' appointment as a director of
the bank in 2009 and later as its chairman.
Eyebrows were raised when Flowers told lawmakers on
parliament's Treasury Select Committee earlier this month that
the bank had 3 billion pounds of assets on its balance sheet,
when the true figure was 47 billion.
The Financial Services Authority, which has since been
replaced by the Financial Conduct Authority, approved his
appointment but required the Co-op Bank to install two deputy
chairmen with banking experience to advise him. Flowers said
that was because it was "fully aware that my skills were not
those of a banker".
The bank, once championed as the ethical alternative to
Britain's investment banks, is part of the Co-operative Group,
which is owned by its seven million consumer members and
includes various retail businesses.
During Flowers' tenure, it racked up huge losses and faced a
1.5 billion pound ($2.42 billion) capital shortfall. The Co-op
Group has since lost its majority stake in the bank to U.S.
hedge funds that owned its debt.
Co-op Group chairman Len Wardle resigned on Tuesday to take
responsibility for his part in appointing Flowers.
Britain's financial regulators are assessing whether to take
separate enforcement action against the bank to determine if it
misled investors over its financial health, two sources familiar
with the matter said on Wednesday.
The sources said Britain's finance ministry will meet with
regulators to thrash out the terms of an enquiry.
The timing could be affected by possible enforcement action
and any possible criminal charges brought in connection with the
drugs allegations, originally made by the Mail on Sunday
newspaper and currently being investigated by the police.
Flowers has issued a statement through the church saying
that he was seeking professional help, but has made no further
comment.
Members of the public expressed disbelief that a cleric
turned councillor enjoyed such a meteoric rise in the bank.
"You would think he would be someone who actually comes up
through the banking system, but it didn't seem to work like
that, did it?," civil servant Gordon Shultz, 57, told Reuters.