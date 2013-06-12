LONDON, June 12 Britain's Co-operative Group
needs to be made more resilent after the bank's surprise credit
rating downgrade recently, a senior Bank of England official
said on Wednesday.
Andrew Haldane, BoE director of financial stability said
Co-op's situation was "plainly difficult."
He said a multi-notch downgrade to its credit rating to junk
status by Moody's had come as a surprise to almost everyone but
so far there had not been the sharp outlfow of liquidity that
some might have feared.
"But further needs to be done to put Co-op in a situation of
resilience and sustainability," Haldane told parliament's
Treasury Committee.
Haldane was being quizzed by lawmakers on his reappointment
to the BoE's Financial Policy Committee whose task is to spot
wider risks in the financial system.