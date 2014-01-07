LONDON Jan 7 British lawmaker Andrew Tyrie said
flaws in the way its financial regulator reviews the suitability
of senior bank executives were partly to blame for Paul Flowers
being appointed chairman of the Co-op Bank.
"These flaws contributed to the appointment of a man with no
knowledge of finance and no experience of running the board of a
major corporation as the chairman of Co-op Bank in the immediate
aftermath of the financial crisis," Tyrie, who chairs
parliament's Treasury Select Committee, said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Britain's financial services watchdog
defended its role in approving Flowers, who was arrested last
year as part of an investigation into the supply of illegal
drugs, as chairman of the Co-op Bank in 2010.