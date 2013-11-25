LONDON Nov 25 British finance minister George
Osborne said on Monday his first priority was to save the
Co-operative Bank, which has been hit by a drugs scandal
involving its former chairman.
Osborne has ordered an inquiry into the bank and why Paul
Flowers, a one-time local Labour politician and Methodist
preacher with no banking qualifications, was judged suitable for
the chairmanship during a period when it nearly collapsed.
"The first priority is to save this incredibly important
bank," he told BBC Radio on Monday morning.
"A huge amount of my time, and the time of the Treasury, is
spent on making sure this bank survives, and survives in a way
that does not depend on a taxpayer bailout, which we are on the
move away from in this country."