LONDON Feb 17 The boss of Britain's Co-operative Group said in an interview on Monday he was worried Scottish independence could burden British businesses.

"Anything that would add complexity or extra cost into any business across the UK I think I would have some concerns about," Co-op Group Chief Executive Euan Sutherland told Sky News.

The bosses of major British companies have largely sidestepped the debate on Scottish independence ahead of a Sept. 18 referendum, although the head of BP earlier this month warned a vote in favour would cause his business "uncertainties".

Separatist leader Alex Salmond insisted earlier on Monday that Scotland would keep the pound if it left the UK and accused British politicians of bluffing by ruling out a currency union.

Co-op, which is owned by its members and has operations spanning banking, supermarkets and funeral services, was last year rocked after a 1.5 billion pound ($2.5 billion) capital shortfall was identified at its bank.

Earlier on Monday, the group announced it was carrying out a national survey on the future strategy for the 150-year-old group.