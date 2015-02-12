LONDON Feb 12 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) has secured a key corporate conviction for foreign bribery
after a London court sentenced the chairman and marketing
director of a UK printing company for bribing public officials
in Kenya and Mauritania.
Judge David Higgins on Thursday sentenced Christopher Smith,
the 72-year-old chairman of Smith and Ouzman, to an 18-month
suspended sentence and sales and marketing director Nicholas
Smith, 43, was handed a three-year jail sentence.
The company, which specialises in security documents such as
ballot papers and education certificates, will be sentenced
later in a case dubbed "Chickengate", because the word "chicken"
was used as a guise for "bribes" in email exchanges.
Calling the behaviour "cynical, deplorable and deeply
antisocial", the judge also disqualified the men as directors
for six years after they were convicted of bribing public
officials around 400,000 pounds ($615,000) to secure business
contracts between 2006 and 2010.
"This case marks the first convictions secured against a
corporate for foreign bribery, following a contested trial,"
said SFO Director David Green. "The convictions recognise the
corrosive impact of such conduct on growth and the integrity of
business contracts in the developing world."
News of the sentencing came shortly after the SFO was
ordered to pay a multi-million pound (dollar) legal bill
following the collapse last year of a coal mining fraud case
against six people -- including an eminent lawyer.
The SFO, whose case was dismissed by a judge for technical
reasons after prosecutors changed the way they presented their
case during trial, said it would consider appealing.
"The SFO is considering possible avenues of appeal in
relation to the judgment of (Judge Gary) Hickinbottom on the
issue of costs in this case," a spokeswoman said on Thursday.
The judge's decision to award costs against the SFO is a
blow to the agency, which has announced a series of high-profile
investigations and is determined to silence political critics
who wish to roll it into a national crime-fighting agency.
It had charged the six men with conspiracy to defraud local
authorities in a 2013 case that hinged on the transfer of the
leases of four Welsh opencast mining sites operated by miner
Celtic Energy to British Virgin Islands-based companies in 2010.
The SFO has also been ordered to pay the legal costs of the
London-based Tchenguiz property barons after a botched
investigation prompted the brothers to launch a 300 million
pound ($460 million) damages claim. The agency reached a 4.5
million pound out-of-court settlement last July.
($1 = 0.6508 pounds)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; editing by Susan Thomas)