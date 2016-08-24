UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
LONDON Aug 24 The world's longest aircraft, the Airlander 10 airship, has crashed during a test flight in Bedfordshire in central England, the Press Association reported on Wednesday.
The BBC reported the airship, which undertook its first flight last week, had hit a telegraph pole.
Hybrid Air Vehicles, the manufacturer of the helium-filled airship, said no-one was injured during the second test flight.
"All crew are safe and well and there are no injuries," it said on Twitter, without giving details of the incident. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders