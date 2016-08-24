LONDON Aug 24 The world's longest aircraft, the Airlander 10 airship, has crashed during a test flight in Bedfordshire in central England, the Press Association reported on Wednesday.

The BBC reported the airship, which undertook its first flight last week, had hit a telegraph pole.

Hybrid Air Vehicles, the manufacturer of the helium-filled airship, said no-one was injured during the second test flight.

"All crew are safe and well and there are no injuries," it said on Twitter, without giving details of the incident. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)