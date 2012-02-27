* Aldermore, Shawbrook say plan may not boost credit flow
* Osborne aims to launch scheme in time for March Budget
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 27 Aldermore and Shawbrook
Bank, two new British banks established since the 2008 financial
crisis, are critical of government plans for a new credit
guarantee scheme to boost the flow of money to small businesses.
Aldermore and Shawbrook said the new scheme risked falling
short of lending targets aimed at small businesses, just as the
UK government's "Project Merlin" deal with the top British banks
did not meet its lending goals for small-and-medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs).
Finance minister George Osborne is planning to launch a 20
billion pound ($32 billion) scheme to ease the supply of credit
to cash-starved small businesses, and hopes to launch it in time
for his budget on March 21.
"The banks would be able to raise liquidity with the credit
rating of the government, so they would be able to raise it more
cheaply. But the scheme does nothing to make credit more
available -- it just makes the cost of credit a bit cheaper,"
Aldermore Chief Executive Phillip Monks said.
Shawbrook Bank Chief Executive Owen Woodley echoed Monks'
view, saying it was important that "challenger" banks such as
Shawbrook played a role in the scheme, as well as the big four
who dominate the SME lending market.
"We have expressed our strong view that whilst we greatly
welcome the government's wish to support and increase lending to
SMEs, we would be very concerned if the final scheme ended up
favouring only a few large banks reliant on the wholesale
markets," Woodley told Reuters.
"These are the same banks which, after all, have been
struggling to deliver the Project Merlin targets. The
representatives that we have been talking to have made it clear
in response that they want a broadly inclusive scheme for UK
banks," he added.
"We also believe that whilst the scheme may make lending to
SMEs somewhat cheaper, we would caution against assuming that it
will have a significant impact on overall lending volumes in the
market," said Woodley.
Project Merlin was aimed at the UK's leading banks, which
include Barclays, HSBC, and part state-owned
lenders Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland.
Business groups have also complained that banks have
tightened their lending terms, making it virtually impossible
for small companies to get credit, and that the new scheme will
not necessarily change that.
Shawbrook Bank was launched last October, with the specific
aim of targeting small companies struggling to get funding,
while Aldermore launched in 2009 and has grown steadily since
then.
Monks said Aldermore had 9,000 small business clients and
800 million pounds worth of loans outstanding to the SME sector.
New banks such as Aldermore, Shawbrook and high-street
lender Metro Bank, which launched in 2010, have yet to make much
of an impact, with politicians consistently calling on the need
for more competition in the banking sector.
Treasury officials are locked in talks with lenders on the
finer details of how the new guarantee scheme will work, and
Britain is also waiting for the EU Commission to looking into
the state aid implications of the plan.
($1 = 0.6306 pound)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Holmes)