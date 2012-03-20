LONDON, March 20 Aldermore, one of a clutch of
new British banks to have emerged after the 2008 credit crisis,
said it had signed up to a new 20 billion pound ($31.8 billion)
credit easing scheme to help small companies but said more
needed to be done for businesses.
"While the roll out of this scheme is important, it is only
part of the story. A lot more still needs to be done to increase
the volume of funding to SMEs (small-and-medium-sized
enterprises)," said Aldermore Chief Executive Phillip Monks.
"We will continue to work with the Treasury to find more
ways to help British business succeed," he added.
Monks said Aldermore had lent 771 million pounds to more
than 9,000 small and medium sized businesses since launching
2009.
($1 = 0.6292 British pounds)
