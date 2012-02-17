LONDON Feb 17 British finance minister
George Osborne is just weeks away from launching a 20 billion
pound scheme to boost the flow of credit to cash-starved small
businesses, a Treasury source said, following the failure of a
previous scheme to encourage lending.
The credit easing scheme announced in November is a
cornerstone of the government's drive to help small businesses
invest and create jobs.
Osborne is counting on a burst of hiring by private firms to
make up for the hundreds of thousands of jobs set to be shed in
the public sector as part of his deficit cutting plan.
However, banks have clamped down on credit since the 2007/08
financial crisis, crippling firms too small to raise funds on
capital markets and posing a major obstacle to growth.
Britain's Conservative-led government was forced to admit
this week that its "Project Merlin" deal with the UK's five
biggest lenders failed to do enough to alleviate tight lending
conditions for small businesses and has ditched the plan,
stoking public anger at a time when banks are paying out massive
bonuses.
The government is now pinning its hopes on the National Loan
Guarantee scheme, which it hopes will kickstart investment by
reducing firms' borrowing costs by up to 1 percentage point,
though the scheme will not address the problem of tough lending
criteria.
Treasury officials are locked in talks with lenders on the
finer details of how the scheme will work, and Britain is also
waiting for the EU Commission to finish poring over the state
aid implications of the plan.
"We're doing detailed work with the banks to negotiate how
we allocate the 20 billion pounds over time," the Treasury
source said.
"We want to make sure it (the money) gets to SMEs. We also
need to get state aid clearance: that's on track and we aim to
have it operational by the Budget," the source said. Osborne
will present his annual Budget on March 21.
An industry source familiar with the talks said one of the
most complex aspects of the scheme was resolving the issue of
state aid, but that discussions were on track.
"It's not a simple mechanism to put into place, given the
detailed discussion with parties outside this country. The
discussions are progressing well and we know the Budget is
coming up relatively shortly."
Another of the difficulties facing officials is how to
ensure that banks actually pass on the cheaper money in loans to
small firms instead of hoarding it.
One option that officials are looking at involves charging
banks a fee to access the funds, which is reimbursed once loans
are made.
"The process of agreeing the system is what's holding things
up," according to the Treasury source.
A third source familiar with the talks said the discussions
were going on, but there were still some points to be hammered
out.
INVESTMENT BOOST?
The government is relying on the private sector to fill a
gaping hole in demand that will be left as it swings the axe on
state jobs. The Office for Budget Responsibility nearly doubled
its forecast for public sector job losses in November, and now
expects 710,000 public jobs to be culled by early 2017.
But worries about economic prospects and concerns that euro
zone policymakers are still some way from resolving the debt
crisis in Britain's biggest trading partner, has discouraged
many firms from ploughing money into their operations.
The industry source said they expected the credit easing
scheme to be rolled out in a series of tranches. The government
would likely decide the scale of the first tranche and agree the
allocation of funds with individual banks. The timing and
allotment of funds would be subject to state aid and market
conditions.
Business groups complain that banks have also tightened
their lending terms, making it virtually impossible for small
companies to get credit. And the credit easing scheme will not
change that.
"If you're an SME or a business that doesn't have a long
track record, then you're considered too risky," said British
Chambers of Commerce Director General John Longworth.
(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh; Editing by Toby Chopra)