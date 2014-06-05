(Adds details throughout)
LONDON, June 5 Former British pop star Gary
Glitter, famous for his figure-hugging shiny silver all-in-one
suits and platform shoes, was charged on Thursday with eight
sexual offences against two teenage girls dating back to the
1970s.
Glitter, now 70, whose real name is Paul Gadd, shot to fame
in the early 1970s with the hit "Rock and Roll" and became one
of the leading figures in the "glam-rock" music fashion.
He was the first person to be arrested as part of a wider
investigation into accusations of historic sex offences by show
business personalities triggered by revelations late BBC
television presenter Jimmy Savile had been a prolific sex
offender for decades.
He will appear in court on June 19 charged with eight sexual
offences between 1977 and 1980 against two girls aged 12 to 14
at the time.
"Having completed our review, we have concluded ... that
there is sufficient evidence and it is in the public interest
for Mr Gadd to be charged," Chief Crown Prosecutor Baljit Ubhey
said in a statement.
The prosecutor said no further action would be taken over
five allegations made by two further complainants as there was
insufficient evidence.
He is accused of four counts of indecent assault on one of
the girls who was aged 12 or 13 at the time, "giving her a drug
or other thing to facilitate sex", and one count of sexual
intercourse with a minor. He faces two counts of indecent
assault in 1979 and 1980 relating to a second girl who was aged
13 or 14 at the time.
The broader police investigation into child sexual abuse,
codenamed Operation Yewtree, has produced 17 arrests, with
veteran Australian entertainer Rolf Harris currently on trial on
12 indecent assault charges.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Ralph Boulton)