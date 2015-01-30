BRIEF-General electric weighing sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ
* General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
LONDON Jan 30 Alex Hope has been jailed for seven years for defrauding investors of five million pounds ($7.5 million) to help fund his lifestyle, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.
Hope was found guilty of fraud by Southwark Crown Court in central London earlier this month and was sentenced on Friday.
He had used over two million pounds of the money on personal expenditure after promising fantastic returns as a talented trader even though in reality he was heavily loss-making.
The UK media have reported that Hope spent more than 200,000 pounds on Britain's most expensive round of drinks at a Liverpool nightclub.
($1 = 0.6669 pounds) (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)
SAO PAULO, April 5 Brazil's largest city Sao Paulo aims to kick off a 7 billion reais ($2.26 billion) programme of privatizations and concessions this year with the sale of tourism and events company Sao Paulo Turismo SA , Mayor Joao Doria said.
April 5 BNP Paribas SA said Wednesday it has sold its $120 million share of the loan for the Dakota Access Pipeline, becoming the second bank to divest from the project that faced opposition from Native Americans and environmentalists.