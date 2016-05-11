LONDON May 11 British police seized cheques for
$22 million related to a suspected Russian organised crime scam
that used the London futures market to launder cash through two
Russian companies, a Swiss firm and a British Virgin Islands
investment group.
After a four-month investigation by police and exchanges
operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) into
suspicious trading on the futures market, City of London Police
said on Wednesday they had seized four cheques six weeks after
the arrest of a Russian broker on suspicion of money laundering.
"Our investigation points towards a suspected Russian
organised crime group using London's futures market to launder
millions of dollars worth of criminal revenue," Detective
Inspector Craig Mullish from the City of London Police's Money
Laundering Unit said.
The Russian broker was arrested in London on March 23 on
suspicion of fraud and has been released on bail until July, the
police said in a statement on their website.
No further details were immediately available.
ICE in London was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Louise Ireland)