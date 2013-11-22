* Three women rescued after 30 years enslaved in London
house
* TV documentary provides catalyst for rescue
* London police arrest two, say case worst they've seen
* Two suspects later released on bail
By Belinda Goldsmith
LONDON, Nov 21 Three women enslaved for 30 years
have been rescued from a house in London including one who has
spent her entire life in domestic servitude, police said on
Thursday.
Officers, who arrested a man and a woman, both 67, at their
south London home, described it as the worst case of servitude
to have emerged in the British capital.
The two people arrested had been released on bail until a
date in January pending further enquiries, the police said in a
statement late Thursday. No additional details were provided.
Police said they did not believe the women - a 69-year-old
Malaysian, a 57-year-old from Ireland and a 30-year-old Briton -
were related and there was no evidence of sexual abuse. It was
not clear where the youngest of the three was born.
The women appeared to have had limited freedom over the
years but it was not until one victim summoned the courage to
call a charity on Oct. 18 after watching a BBC documentary
featuring an anti-slavery campaigner that they came to light.
After building trust with workers at Freedom Charity, the
two younger women met with charity staff and police on Oct. 25
and led them to the house where they rescued the third woman and
all three were taken to safety.
The case was kept secret until Thursday's arrests of two
people described as non-British nationals on suspicion of being
involved in forced labour and domestic servitude. The man and
woman remain in custody.
"These women are highly traumatised, having been held in
servitude for at least 30 years with no real exposure to the
outside world, and, trying to find out exactly what has happened
over three decades will understandably take some time,"
Detective Inspector Kevin Hyland said in a statement.
"Our unit deals with many cases every year but has never
unearthed such a staggering example of people held against their
will for their whole lifetime."
He added this was not a common case in Britain but urged
anyone else in similar circumstances to come forward.
The fate of the women evoked memories of lengthy abductions
in the United States and Austria.
SCARED FOR THEIR LIVES
Hyland said the trail to the women began on Oct. 21 when the
Freedom Charity reported a call to police from a woman who said
she had been held against her will in the house for more than 30
years after the organisation featured in the documentary.
"The relationship between the women is part of an ongoing
investigation and we are not willing to speculate. However, we
believe that the 30-year-old woman had been in servitude all her
life," he said.
Aneeta Prem, the founder of Freedom Charity that works on
issues including forced marriage, said it took a lot of courage
for the women to come forward as they were terrified.
"They had been trying for a number of years to work out a
way to leave," Prem told Reuters, declining to give details on
the location of the house. "People will be shocked this can
happen in the UK and in a capital city like London."
She added that neighbours had not reported noticing anything
untoward happening at the property that was "an ordinary house
in an ordinary street".
The women were doing "remarkably well" physically and
mentally under the circumstances, Prem said. "This will be a
very long haul for them to try to return to a normal life."
In the United States, former bus driver Ariel Castro was
convicted in August of the abduction, torture and decade-long
confinement of three women. He was found hanged in his cell at
an Ohio prison in September.
That followed two infamous cases in Austria.
Natascha Kampusch was found in 2006 after being kidnapped at
the age of 10 by Wolfgang Priklopil and held captive for eight
years. In 2009, Josef Fritzl was sentenced to life in prison
after keeping his daughter Elisabeth captive in a cellar for 24
years and fathering seven children with her.
Last month, the first Global Slavery Index revealed there
were nearly 30 million people living as slaves in 162 countries
and that Britain was not immune to the problem.
Although ranked 160th on the list, there were still
estimated to be more than 4,000 slaves in Britain, an estimate
that the index judged to be conservative.