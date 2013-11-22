LONDON Nov 22 Three women enslaved for 30 years
in a London house were beaten during their ordeal, police said
on Friday.
The three were rescued fom a house in south London and on
Thursday police arrested a man and a woman, both aged 67, in
what they said was the worst case of domestic servitude ever to
emerge in Britain.
At a news conference on Friday, Commander Steve Rodhouse
said the women were beaten and controlled emotionally.
"What we are finding is a complicated and disturbing picture
of emotional control over many years," he said.
Police also revealed that the 67-year-old non-British
couple, who have now been released on bail, had been arrested
before, in the 1970s, although they declined to elaborate.
Police have said that one of the enslaved women, a
30-year-old Briton, was thought to have lived her entire life in
servitude although it remained unclear what her relationship was
to the two people arrested or the other women, a 69-year-old
Malaysian and 57-year-old Irish woman.
Rodhouse said the three women had not been trafficked and
that there was no link to any other groups in Britain. The
investigation, he added, was expected to take a "considerable
time."
Prime Minister David Cameron on Friday described the case
as "utterly appalling."