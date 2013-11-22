* Three freed after decades in south London home
* Youngest believed to have spent whole life in servitude
* Couple arrested and granted bail
By Belinda Goldsmith
LONDON, Nov 22 Three women enslaved for 30 years
in a London house were beaten and subjected to psychological
abuse, in one of the worst cases of domestic servitude to emerge
in Britain, police said on Friday.
The women were rescued from the house in south London four
weeks ago after calling an anti-slavery charity for help. On
Thursday police investigating the case arrested a man and a
woman, both aged 67.
Police said the couple were not British but had lived in the
UK for long time and had been arrested in the 1970s, without
giving further details. They said the couple's passports had
been confiscated and they had been released on bail, with orders
not to return to the house.
Investigators said the three women had faced physical abuse
including beatings over decades in servitude. They had had only
"controlled freedom" to enter the outside world.
"What we are finding is a complicated and disturbing picture
of emotional control over many years," Commander Steve Rodhouse
told a news conference, adding it could take months to unravel
exactly what had happened over the past 30 years.
He said the group might have seemed a normal family to many
outsiders, which could explain why the enslavement went on so
long.
Police have released few details about the women but ruled
out any blood ties between the 69-year-old Malaysian woman,
57-year-old Irish woman and 30-year-old Briton. The three were
said to have left the house deeply traumatised and are now in
the care of professionals.
The youngest was thought to have lived her entire life in
servitude.
Rodhouse said investigators had found no evidence of sexual
exploitation, human trafficking or the women being physically
restrained inside the house.
"INVISIBLE HANDCUFFS"
"What (we) are trying to understand is what were the
invisible handcuffs that were used to exert such a degree of
control over these women," he added.
Detective Inspector Kevin Hyland of the London Metropolitan
Police's human trafficking unit, leading the investigation, said
he did not believe any other groups or victims were involved.
Police have taken 55 bags of evidence from the house
containing 2,500 items.
"While we do not believe that they have been subjected to
sexual abuse, we know there has been physical abuse described as
beatings," Hyland said.
The rescue was staged after the Irishwoman phoned the
Freedom Charity after watching a BBC documentary about slavery
and forced marriage.
A week later, police met the two younger women outside the
home who led them to the house, where they rescued the
69-year-old.
Hyland said the two people arrested were under investigation
over slavery and domestic servitude and also under suspicion of
immigration offences.
Prime Minister David Cameron on Friday described the case
as "utterly appalling".
Aneeta Prem, the founder of Freedom Charity, told Reuters
the publicity around the case had prompted a flood of calls.
An inaugural global slavery index last month estimated up to
4,400 people in Britain were held in modern-day slavery which
can include domestic servitude, sex work or low-paid jobs in
nail salons, agriculture, construction and restaurants.