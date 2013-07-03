By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, July 3 A British website which allows
members of the public to buy stakes in small businesses is
planning to expand worldwide, aiming to create a global platform
linking investors to firms in need of funds.
As banks rein in lending due to tougher capital rules and
greater regulatory scrutiny, crowdfunding, which originated in
the United States as a way to raise money for creative projects,
has expanded rapidly as an alternative source of finance.
"The ultimate aim is to build a network of crowdfunding
sites in 25 to 30 countries ... so the whole thing becomes a
global investment platform," said Darren Westlake, chief
executive and co-founder of Crowdcube, which says it is the
world's largest equity crowdfunding site.
"How does crowdfunding succeed? The best way is to build the
biggest crowd, and how do you build the biggest crowd? You do it
on a global basis," said Westlake.
Westlake said Crowdcube, through which businesses have
raised 9.3 million pounds ($14.1 million) since it launched in
2010, was working on several joint ventures following strong
demand from others looking to set up similar sites.
It has launched in Sweden and Crowdcube Brazil should be up
and running in the next six weeks, followed by Crowdcube Middle
East in the Autumn. It is also looking at partnerships including
in the United States, Canada, Australia, Mexico and India.
While crowdfunding originated in the United States, equity
crowdfunding has grown more quickly in Britain as U.S.
regulators are still to agree rules for the sector.
Of $2.7 billion raised by crowdfunding globally in 2012,
only $116 million came from equity crowdfunding, a survey by
research and advisory firm Massolution showed.
Crowdcube, which is regulated by Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority, has more than 38,000 registered investors and is
aiming to grow this to half a million in the next two years.
($1 = 0.6592 British pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes)