LONDON, March 28 Britain's crown jewels, which
include the fabled Koh-i-Nur diamond thought to bring bad luck
to any male who wears it, have had a makeover in time for Queen
Elizabeth's diamond jubilee celebrations and the Olympic Games
in London this summer.
The display of crowns, orbs, sceptres and gowns has been
upgraded at the Tower of London, with rooms darkened and jewels
lit to accentuate their sparkle, and music and film footage
placing them in their historical context.
"They've been displayed in a way that is fit for the 21st
century," said curator Sally Dixon-Smith at a press preview of
the royal collection, comfortably the main attraction for the
tower's 2.5 million visitors each year.
"We are especially stressing how this is a living collection
that is still in use. It's not just gold and jewels -- it means
a lot more than that."
The exhibition, which opens on March 29 and has been
sponsored by De Beers, focuses on the coronation, ordering the
jewels and regalia to reflect the ceremony itself and explaining
their symbolic importance.
The investiture of the monarch has been held in Westminster
Abbey since 1066, and was last staged in 1953 when the current
queen was crowned.
Newly restored footage of that occasion will be screened to
complement the artefacts on display, and Handel's coronation
anthems, including "Zadok the Priest", can be heard in each of
the rooms as a unifying theme.
The queen's reign in fact began in 1952, and the "diamond
jubilee" celebrating 60 years as monarch is expected to heighten
the public's interest in all things royal.
The 85-year-old and her family are touring the globe to mark
the anniversary and over four days in June millions of people
are expected on the streets of London for a series of events
including a concert and 1,000-ship pageant on the River Thames.
Dixon-Smith said that the question staff at the Tower of
London were most often asked was whether the crown jewels on
display were actually real. "They are real," she added.
Much of the regalia dates from around 1660, when Charles II
ascended the throne after his predecessor Charles I was executed
and the monarchy temporarily abolished.
The jewels used at coronations until then were mostly
destroyed or disposed of by anti-monarchists under Oliver
Cromwell who led the republican movement which overthrew and
then executed Charles I and regarded the royal regalia as
symbols of the "detestable rule of Kings."
The only surviving piece from medieval times held at the
Tower of London is the coronation spoon, a 12 century
silver-gilt piece used to pour holy oil on to a monarch's hands,
breast and head.
Arguably the most spectacular items are the crowns, which
visitors view from an airport-style conveyor belt that moves
slowly past the display cases to avoid long queues, or "lines of
expectation" as tower staff call them.
The Koh-i-Nur diamond, which some believe to be the stone
once owned by Babur the first Mogul ruler of India, sits in the
crown of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002.
In the early 16th century, Babur described a gem as worth
"half the daily expense of the whole world", although when it
arrived in England in the mid-19th century the Koh-i-Nur was
re-cut to weigh 105.6 carats from the original 186.10 carats.
It is dwarfed by the Cullinan I, known as the Great Star of
Africa, which, at 530.2 carats is the largest top-quality cut
diamond in the world and set in the Sovereign's Sceptre in 1910.
The most recognisable crown is the Imperial State Crown,
created in 1937 for the coronation of George VI and regularly
seen in public when the queen attends the State Opening of
Parliament.
Set with 2,868 diamonds, it also features a sapphire
believed to have been taken from the ring found on the finger of
Edward the Confessor when he was reinterred in Westminster Abbey
by Henry II in 1163.
