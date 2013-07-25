By Mark Anderson
| LONDON, July 25
LONDON, July 25 British chipmaker CSR
said a new law in China requiring drivers to use hands-free
equipment for mobile phone calls had boosted operating profits
in its second quarter.
CSR, which specialises in audio products using Bluetooth
wireless chips, posted a jump in underlying operating profit to
$39.3 million, up from $23.9m million for the same period a year
ago.
"Revenue in mono audio in China arising from the enforcement
of hands-free driving legislation was strong," said chief
executive Joep van Beurden.
One of a number of technology companies clustered in the
eastern English university city of Cambridge, the company posted
a two percent fall in revenue to $262.5 million over the same
three-month period.
Van Beurden said third-quarter revenue would be in the $240
million to $260 million range.
Analyst Lee Simpson at Jefferies, who has a "buy" rating on
the stock, said guidance for third-quarter sales was marginally
below consensus at the mid-point, but it was "not really a deal
breaker" as the firm reiterated it was comfortable with
consensus.
Shares in CSR, which has a market capitalisation of just
under 1 billion pounds ($1.54 billion), slipped 3 percent to
582.5p by 0725 GMT.
CSR's underlying diluted earnings per share stood at $0.18,
twice its value at the same point last year.
The firm plans to return a further $25 million to
shareholders via a share buyback, increasing its total return
to $75 million.
"We continue to be well positioned for growth in our Core
business," said van Beurden.