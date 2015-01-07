OXFORD, England Jan 7 Dairy futures could help
British farmers cope with volatile milk prices, UK farming and
environment minister Elizabeth Truss said on Wednesday, adding
the government was supporting a feasibility study conducted by
the National Farmers Union.
"Futures could have strong potential to bring added security
to farmers," Truss said at the annual Oxford Farming Conference.
She noted that milk prices received by farmers in Britain
have fallen sharply from around 33.8 pence ($1) per litre at the
start of last year to the low 20s in some cases now.
The fall in prices has been driven by increased global
production, reduced demand from China and a European supply glut
resulting from Russian dairy import bans.
These were imposed in retaliation for Western economic
sanctions over Moscow's involvement in the Ukraine crisis.
European exchanges operator Euronext has said it
will launch a range of European dairy futures and options later
this year which could help British farmers hedge their risk.
"That is something we are discussing at the moment," Truss
said when asked if British farmers could use a European contract
or whether there was a need for a UK dairy futures market.
The abolition of EU milk production quotas in April may also
spur demand for hedging and pricing tools.
Germany's Eurex exchange quotes butter, skimmed
milk powder and whey powder derivatives, but traded volumes are
thin.
($1 = 0.6625 pounds)
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt, editing by Louise Heavens)