LONDON, Sept 8 Ian Hannam, a prominent London-based dealmaker who recently lost his appeal against a fine for market abuse, has relaunched the advisory boutique he acquired in 2012, renaming it Hannam & Partners, the company said on Monday.

Along with former JPMorgan Cazenove colleague Neil Passmore, Hannam bought Strand Partners having resigned as chairman of capital markets at the bank to fight a 450,000 pound ($725,300) fine imposed on him by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The fine was for passing on inside, or unpublished and potentially market-moving, information.

The former soldier, nicknamed the "king of mining" for his track record of brokering high-profile deals in the resources sector, appealed in July 2013, but lost his case earlier this year.

The case raised questions over the strength of banks' internal controls designed to prevent those with confidential information sharing it with others who could profit from it.

Passmore, chief executive at Hannam & Partners, told Reuters the case hadn't dented the reputation Hannam had built up during his 30-year career.

"Our view was that it is absolutely a name to be proud of and rally behind, in particular in emerging markets ... (where) it probably has even great currency than it does in the London market," Passmore said.

"The FCA reached its judgment ... saying at no point do we question his honesty and integrity. Most of the market is now saying we need to re-educate ourselves, based on the boundaries that have been set by this precedent," he added.

Since taking over Strand, Hannam and Passmore have added around 30 employees, including veteran dealmakers such as Tim Hoare, former CEO of financial services group Canaccord Genuity in Europe, and has set up operations in Hong Kong and southern Africa.

Focusing on oil and gas, mining and emerging markets, the firm has advised on over $5 billion of deals during that time, the company said in a statement.

It has been restructured as a partnership wholly owned by its principals: Hannam, Passmore and Hoare, along with Giles Fitzpatrick, former head of capital markets at Canaccord Genuity in London, and ex-JPMorgan bankers Rupert Fane and Frederick Mocatta.

John Manser, chairman of brewer SABMiller, will stay on as chairman.

Passmore said the firm had no plans to expand into other sectors or locations in the near future. He gave no targets for future performance, but said its aim was to win mandates on the highest-profile deals in its chosen sectors.

He said the firm would also be involved in company building - supporting very early-stage companies or trusted entrepreneurs who are exploring new concepts and new markets - an area which larger investment banks have pulled back from in recent years. ($1 = 0.6204 British Pounds) (Editing by David Holmes)