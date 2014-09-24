LONDON, Sept 24 Investors who bought so-called "death bonds" from a fund called EEA Life Settlements were probably misled and should consider lodging a formal complaint, a claim or pursuing legal action, Britain's financial watchdog said on Wednesday.

Death bonds, or traded life insurance policies, are considered by the regulator as high-risk investments depending in part on the death of the original insurance holder - often wealthy former professionals living in the United States.

But the industry which sells bonds linked to a traded portfolio of such policies is unregulated and has a reputation for extracting large commissions. Coupled with the longevity of the rich, actual returns can be far short of those promised by salesmen and women to often elderly investors.

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which in January banned the promotion of such funds to ordinary investors, said customers who were advised to invest in EEA Life Settlements might have to raise their concerns by Dec. 1 as complaint deadlines were looming.

Those who invested without receiving financial advice should consider bringing a claim through the courts, the FCA added, without giving any indication of the number of investors who might be affected or the value of their investments.

No-one at EEA Life Settlements could immediately be reached for comment. EEA, based in the tax haven Channel Island of Guernsey, suspended its fund in Nov. 2011 after a wave of redemptions following a regulatory warning over the risks involved in investing in life settlement funds.

The fund has also been forced to double the life expectancy of its policies in its calculations after a mortality review showed only around half of its policies were expected to "mature" on time, severely curbing expected death benefits.

"Calculating the life expectancy of older, medically impaired lives is not an exact science," Chairman Mark Colton said in a letter to shareholders in August 2013. (Editing by David Holmes)