LONDON May 26 Britain's financial regulator has
fined Stewart Ford, former chief executive of Keydata Investment
Services, a firm which sold so-called "death bonds", 75 million
pounds ($116 million), the biggest penalty ever handed out to an
individual.
The Financial Conduct Authority also fined Mark Owen, former
sales director at Keydata, 4 million pounds and Peter Johnson,
its former compliance officer, 200,000 pounds.
Death bonds, or traded life insurance policies, are
considered by the regulator to be high-risk investments
depending in part on the death of the original insurance
holders, who are often wealthy former professionals.
Thirty thousand people, mainly pensioners, ploughed more
than 450 million pounds into Keydata Investment Services, which
offered death bonds in Britain and was shut down by the
regulator in 2009, after many lost much of their life savings.
($1 = 0.6491 pounds)
