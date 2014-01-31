LONDON Jan 31 Britain's finance ministry said
on Friday it has appointed HSBC and law firm Linklaters
as advisors to assist in a planned issuance of a sukuk bond,
part of the government's plan to build up London as a centre for
Islamic finance .
"It is anticipated that issuance will take place during
2014-15 by way of a syndicated offering. The government
anticipates recruiting additional syndicate members closer to
the time," The Treasury said in a statement.
Prime Minister David Cameron said last year that the
government was working on a plan to issue a sukuk worth around
200 million pounds ($329.94 million).