LONDON Dec 8 Britain and France have awarded a joint contract for maintenance of their A400M Atlas military transport aircraft fleet to Airbus Defence and Space, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

The contract for maintenance and support includes pooling spare parts and establishing maintenance engineering services for the air forces of both countries.

"The signature of this joint contract ... is an important milestone of increasing mutual collaboration," Philip Dunne, a junior British defence minister, said in a statement.

Britain took delivery of its first A400M Atlas last month, and is due to receive a total of 22 of the Airbus troop carrier aircraft by 2019. France has already received five.

In total, 170 of the planes have been ordered by seven partner nations, which also include Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain and Turkey. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)