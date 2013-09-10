By Belinda Goldsmith
| LONDON, Sept 10
LONDON, Sept 10 Britain warned the European
Commission on Tuesday that it would oppose any moves to enforce
new rules on the region's defence industry that impinged on the
competitiveness of British companies.
Defence Secretary Philip Hammond expressed scepticism over
proposals from Brussels aimed at helping Europe's defence
industry cope with the pressures of falling military budgets and
increased competition from new markets.
In July the Commission, the European Union's executive body
which has traditionally left defence issues to its 28 member
states, presented a paper looking at how Europe can strengthen
its fragmented arms industry and bolster a common defence
policy.
The measures proposed include allowing greater competition
in the internal market currently dominated by companies such as
Britain's BAE Systems, Franco-German group EADS
, France's Thales and Italy's Finmeccanica
.
Hammond said he would resist any proposals that are not in
the interests of British companies such as allowing the export
market to be controlled centrally on a pan-European basis.
"There is a tendency for proposals to come out of Brussels
which talk about increasing the competitiveness of European
industry and what they really mean is imposing a dirigism on
European industry," he told a defence conference.
"We have to be very clear (on this) if Europe is to stand a
chance in the global defence industry."
He said Britain was not alone in resisting the push for the
European Union to take a more active role in the sector with the
debate triggered by July's paper set to culminate in a summit
of European leaders in December.
Britain's defence industry revenue was 22.1 billion pounds
($35 billion) in 2011 with a study showing China replaced
Britain in the top five arms-exporting countries in 2008-2012
alongside the United States, Russia, Germany and France.
Europe's defence industry had sales of 96 billion euros
($126.9 billion) in 2012.
The Commission has promised a crackdown on discriminatory
practices and distortions affecting the defence market in
Europe, where governments often try to keep manufacturing and
other skills at home by favouring domestic companies.
It said it would monitor the openness of member states'
defence markets and make sure that new rules on buying defence
equipment were applied by EU governments.
Many EU officials see the failed $45 billion merger between
EADS and BAE Systems last year, which collapsed in the face of
political differences, as a missed opportunity to consolidate
the European defence industry.
Hammond told industry leaders attending the three-day
Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEi) exhibition
in London's Docklands area that he had their interests at heart.
"I will do my best to protect you from unnecessary
bureaucracy and regulatory burden," he said.