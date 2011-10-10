* Opposition Labour raises pressure on Fox
* Defence Sec faces questions in parliament
* PM Cameron to receive initial report on Monday
By Adrian Croft
LONDON, Oct 10 Britain's opposition demanded a
fuller explanation from Defence Secretary Liam Fox on Monday
over his contacts with a close friend in the defence business
that could cost him his job.
Fox's future hangs in the balance as the initial findings of
an inquiry into whether national security had been breached is
due to land on the desk of Prime Minister David Cameron later on
Monday.
Fox, one of the most senior members of Cameron's government,
apologised on Sunday for giving "the impression of wrongdoing"
by his frequent private meetings with businessman Adam Werritty
but said he would not quit.
But his apology failed to satisfy the newspapers, all full
of stories about Fox's contacts with Werritty, or the opposition
Labour Party, which demanded answers.
Labour's defence spokesman Jim Murphy said Fox must give a
full account of his relationship with Werritty -- who is
reported to have passed himself off as an adviser to the defence
secretary despite holding no official post -- when he answers
questions on defence in parliament later on Monday.
"I'm not looking for his head, I'm looking for the truth,"
Murphy told the BBC. "So far, we've had partial truth, evasion,
avoidance, obfuscation and today all that's got to stop."
"If he doesn't volunteer to stand here (in parliament) and
make a full, detailed statement, I will use parliamentary
procedures to summon him to force him to give that statement,"
he said.
If the stream of media reports about Fox persists, Cameron
will have to make a difficult political calculation about
whether to stand by him or abandon him.
Removing Fox, seen as a right-wing "neo-con", from the
cabinet, could upset the delicate balance of the coalition
government and anger right-wingers in Cameron's Conservative
Party who already think he has made too many concessions to his
Liberal Democrat junior coalition partners.
Fox has denied helping Werritty's commercial work, giving
him access to classified information or personally profiting
from the relationship, but said he accepted that he had
mishandled his dealings with his former flat-mate and best man
at his wedding.
Murphy said the admission by Fox, who lost to Cameron in a
bid for the Conservative Party leadership in 2005, was a "tacit
admission" he had broken a ministerial code of conduct.
As defence secretary, Fox is responsible for the 10,000
British troops in Afghanistan and Britain's leading role in the
NATO air campaign against Muammar Gaddafi's supporters in Libya.
His department is also in charge of awarding and managing
billions of dollars' worth of defence contracts.
Media coverage has focused on Werritty's presence on
official overseas trips and suggested Werritty may have set up a
meeting between Fox and another businessman in Dubai in June,
which took place when ministry officials were not present.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft)