LONDON Oct 14 British Prime Minister David Cameron has appointed Conservative Philip Hammond as his new defence secretary, Sky News said on Friday, filling a gap left by the resignation of Liam Fox.

Hammond, regarded as a safe pair of hands who had held the transport ministry brief, will oversee Britain's military operations in Afghanistan and Libya as well as sweeping, cost-cutting reforms to the military.

Fox resigned on Friday following a scandal over his close ties to a businessman who posed as his unofficial adviser, dealing a blow to Cameron's Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government. (Reporting by Matt Falloon, Editing by Adrian Croft)