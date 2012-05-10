LONDON May 10 Britain on Thursday said it would
change the type of Lockheed Martin-built Joint Strike
Fighter (JSF) aircraft it would buy, a policy shift on a key
weapons purchase that risks being seen as another gaffe and
further evidence of defence mismanagement.
Amid great fanfare, the government in 2010 launched an
ambitious military review meant to set the course for defence
over the next five years, but the plan was criticised by many as
rushed and ill conceived.
A key measure was to order a type of fighter jet that would
require a catapult and arrester wires - dubbed cats and traps -
to be installed on one of Britain's two new aircraft carriers,
but the system's cost has ballooned since initial estimates.
The ministry's new choice of JSF variant, the F-35B or STOVL
variant, takes off and lands vertically and does not require
cats and traps, saving the cash-strapped coalition government
money. It was the preferred choice of the previous Labour
government.
"I can announce to the house today that the National
Security Council has decided not to proceed to the cats and
traps conversion, but to complete both carriers in the STOVL
configuration," Defence Secretary Philip Hammond told
parliament.
Lockheed is developing the multirole stealth F-35 for the
U.S. military and eight international partners at a projected
cost of around $396 billion.
