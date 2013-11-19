By Christine Murray and Brenda Goh
LONDON Nov 19 Britain said it would continue
exploring plans to put its 159 billion pound ($256.2 billion)
military equipment programme in the hands of a private firm,
even after one of the two consortiums left in the running pulled
out of the competition.
U.S. engineering firm CH2M Hill, which was leading a team
with Serco Group Plc and WS Atkins Plc, said on
Tuesday its group had withdrawn from bidding to run Britain's
Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) unit.
CH2M Hill said the team had decided to pull out after
finding its participation was not as commercially viable as it
had required, but gave no further details for a move which
raises fresh questions about the contracting out of state
activities.
However a source close to the situation said the team's
decision was unrelated to the position of Serco, whose
involvement had been criticised after it was accused of fraud by
the British government on separate contracts.
The government-owned, contractor-operated or "GOCO" option
had already been questioned as it would make Britain the first
country to outsource its negotiations with weapon suppliers such
as BAE Systems and Finmeccanica.
The DE&S unit accounted for almost half of the MoD's 34.4
billion pound budget last year. Britain expects to spend 159
billion pounds on military equipment between 2012 and 2022.
The competition had also faced questions over its viability
after only two, rather than an expected three, consortiums
expressed interest, leading the Ministry of Defence to launch a
review in September into whether there was an effective
competition.
"This (drop-out) is regrettable and the reduction in
competitive tension will make it more challenging for the
Department to conclude an acceptable deal with the remaining
bidder," Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said in a statement.
PUBLIC INTEREST
Hammond said the MoD would now study a proposal from the
remaining team - led by U.S. engineering group Bechtel and with
PA Consulting and PricewaterhouseCoopers - with the
intention of comparing it against an alternative known as "DE&S
Plus".
"This analysis will inform a decision on whether it is in
the public interest to proceed with only a single commercial
bidder and an internal option, or whether alternative approaches
should be considered and a further statement will be made once
this process is complete," Hammond said.
The government had initially intended to consider the two
proposals and then weigh the best against DE&S Plus next year.
The DE&S Plus option will keep the unit under government
management. The government has not given much detail on what it
will comprise of, but has described it as an "improvement of the
status quo".
"This will clearly move the process to a faster conclusion,
industry will be prepared to work with whatever the MoD decides
but what it needs more than anything else is clarity," said
independent defence analyst Howard Wheeldon.
"I'm not really surprised that we've come to this stage... I
think we're moving faster and faster to a DE&S Plus process, in
other words, I think the greater likelihood is that this process
will not be privatised in the way it was originally planned," he
said.
A Bechtel spokeswoman said: "We remain committed to this
process and fully believe our approach to defence acquisition
can transform DE&S, saving billions and enabling more of the
right kit and support to be delivered at the right time for the
UK's Armed Forces."