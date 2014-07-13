LONDON, July 14 British Prime Minister David
Cameron will announce 1.1 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) of
investment in defence on Monday, his office said, to bolster the
country's ability to respond to threats such as global
terrorism.
Britain has cut defence spending by around 8 percent over
the last four years as part of a government plan to reduce a
record budget deficit. Spending cuts included shrinking the size
of the armed forces by around a sixth.
The investment, funded from savings made by the defence
ministry, includes 800 million pounds for intelligence and
surveillance, the government said, to extend the "range and
flexibility" of British defence including the ability of special
forces to respond to the threat of terrorism and hostage taking.
There will also be a 300 million pound investment in
existing resources such as a new so-called E-Scan, or
electronically scanning, radar for the Typhoon jet.
"Having modern, technologically advanced and flexible Armed
Forces to protect us and our interests is vital," Cameron will
say during a visit to the Farnborough air show, according to
comments released by his office in advance.
"Because of the difficult decisions we have taken to tackle
the deficit we are able to make these vital investments in our
defence capabilities."
The government will also set out plans to boost Britain's
defence industry, which employs more than 160,000 people and
generated 9.8 billion pounds in exports in 2013.
This will include 4 million pounds for a maritime
intelligence-focused centre in Portsmouth where scientists,
engineers and naval specialists will work together to develop
technology for use in autonomous unmanned boats and submarines.
($1 = 0.5877 British pounds)
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Susan Fenton)