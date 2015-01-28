LONDON Jan 28 Britain will privatise three more
defence assets before May's general election, Defence Secretary
Michael Fallon said on Wednesday.
Britain has cut defence spending by around 8 percent in real
terms over the last four years to help reduce a record budget
deficit, shrinking the size of the armed forces by around one
sixth and axing Harrier jets and Nimrod reconnaissance planes.
It has also brought in private partners in several areas,
including to help run its property estate and repair army
vehicles.
"There is more to come," Fallon, whose Conservatives are up
for re-election on May 7, said in a speech in London. "Three
more privatisations before the end of this parliament."
Fallon said the government was planning to bring in
commercial partners to run a military port at Marchwood in
southern England, and to run and operate a pipeline storage
system, with preferred bidders to be announced before the end of
March.
A partner to reform the military's logistics and supplies
organisation will also be announced next month, he said.
