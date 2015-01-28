(Adds quotes, detail)

By Kylie MacLellan

LONDON Jan 28 Britain will privatise three more defence assets before May's general election, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said on Wednesday, warning the job of finding savings was "far from over".

Since coming into power in 2010, the government has generated nearly 380 million pounds ($580 million) from selling off military-owned property, including old barracks, polo fields and a disused underground station in London.

Britain has cut defence spending by around 8 percent in real terms over the last four years to help reduce its record budget deficit, shrinking the size of the armed forces by around one sixth and axing Harrier jets and Nimrod reconnaissance planes.

It has also brought in private partners in several areas, including to help run its property estate and repair army vehicles.

"There is more to come," Fallon, whose Conservatives are up for re-election on May 7, said in a speech in London. "Three more privatisations before the end of this parliament."

Fallon said the government was planning to bring in commercial partners to run a military port at Marchwood in southern England, and to run and operate a pipeline storage system, with preferred bidders to be announced before the end of March.

A partner to reform the military's logistics and supplies organisation will also be announced next month, he said.

The coming election is set to be one of the closest-fought in a generation, with the governing Conservatives neck-and-neck with the opposition Labour party in many polls. Whoever is in government post-May is due to hold a review of defence and security spending later this year.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) owns around 1 percent of Britain's landmass, Fallon said, with more than 4,000 separate sites and 120 billion pounds of assets.

"With continuing demands on our resources, with the cost of manpower and equipment rising, with competition from emerging nations increasing, efficiency in defence cannot be a one-off," Fallon said.

"Every year we should be looking to take out unnecessary cost, to improve productivity, and to sweat our assets so we can better support the frontline."

Fallon questioned whether the MoD needed all its 57 sites within the M25 motorway surrounding London and said the department was looking at whether it could share its central London headquarters.

"How many cars and vehicles do we really need?," he said. "And does MoD really need to own 15 golf courses?"