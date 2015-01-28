(Adds quotes, detail)
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON Jan 28 Britain will privatise three more
defence assets before May's general election, Defence Secretary
Michael Fallon said on Wednesday, warning the job of finding
savings was "far from over".
Since coming into power in 2010, the government has
generated nearly 380 million pounds ($580 million) from selling
off military-owned property, including old barracks, polo fields
and a disused underground station in London.
Britain has cut defence spending by around 8 percent in real
terms over the last four years to help reduce its record budget
deficit, shrinking the size of the armed forces by around one
sixth and axing Harrier jets and Nimrod reconnaissance planes.
It has also brought in private partners in several areas,
including to help run its property estate and repair army
vehicles.
"There is more to come," Fallon, whose Conservatives are up
for re-election on May 7, said in a speech in London. "Three
more privatisations before the end of this parliament."
Fallon said the government was planning to bring in
commercial partners to run a military port at Marchwood in
southern England, and to run and operate a pipeline storage
system, with preferred bidders to be announced before the end of
March.
A partner to reform the military's logistics and supplies
organisation will also be announced next month, he said.
The coming election is set to be one of the closest-fought
in a generation, with the governing Conservatives neck-and-neck
with the opposition Labour party in many polls. Whoever is in
government post-May is due to hold a review of defence and
security spending later this year.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) owns around 1 percent of
Britain's landmass, Fallon said, with more than 4,000 separate
sites and 120 billion pounds of assets.
"With continuing demands on our resources, with the cost of
manpower and equipment rising, with competition from emerging
nations increasing, efficiency in defence cannot be a one-off,"
Fallon said.
"Every year we should be looking to take out unnecessary
cost, to improve productivity, and to sweat our assets so we can
better support the frontline."
Fallon questioned whether the MoD needed all its 57 sites
within the M25 motorway surrounding London and said the
department was looking at whether it could share its central
London headquarters.
"How many cars and vehicles do we really need?," he said.
"And does MoD really need to own 15 golf courses?"
