LONDON Nov 23 Britain will invest an extra 12
billion pounds ($18 billion) in defence equipment over the next
10 years including nine Boeing submarine-hunting
aircraft, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday.
Cameron will set out a five-year defence and security plan
to parliament on Monday focused on making sure Britain is able
to respond to a variety of threats including the rise of Islamic
State militants, the crisis in Ukraine, and cyber attacks.
"This government has taken a clear decision to invest in our
security and safeguard our prosperity," Cameron wrote in the
foreword to the review, published in advance by his office.
"We cannot choose between conventional defences against
state-based threats and the need to counter threats that do not
recognise national borders. Today we face both and we must
respond to both."
He will announce defence equipment spending will rise to 178
billion pounds over the next decade, including investing in nine
Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft which will help
protect Britain's nuclear deterrent and fill a gap left by a
decision to scrap the Nimrod spy-plane programme in 2010.
Britain will also create two rapidly deployable,
5,000-strong "strike brigades" by 2025 and extend the life of
its Typhoon fighter jets by 10 years to create an extra two
squadrons.
Writing in the Telegraph newspaper on Monday, the British
leader also said the government would invest in new surveillance
drones and make a joint investment with France in developing
unmanned combat air vehicles.
