LONDON Oct 13 Top-ranking retired British
military officers have been secretly filmed talking about
helping defence firms contact ministers and former colleagues in
return for payment, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.
The newspaper said it had recorded the former officers
offering their services despite rules restricting lobbying by
retired personnel. The men denied doing anything wrong, the
Sunday Times said.
A defence ministry spokesman said it would investigate
whether the men had broken any rules.
The Sunday Times cited the names of four high-ranking
retired figures - Falklands war hero Lieutenant-General John
Kiszely, former defence ministry procurement chief
Lieutenant-General Richard Applegate, former naval commander
Admiral Trevor Soar and former army chief Richard Dannatt.
"I have never lobbied anybody about anything .... I have got
a clear conscience on this," Dannatt told Sky News.
Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said former officers had no
influence on defence contracts.
"Equipment is procured in the interests of our armed forces
and not in the interests of retired personnel. Former military
officers have no influence over what MoD (Ministry of Defence)
contracts are awarded," Hammond said in a statement.
The Sunday Times said Kiszely bragged about lobbying on a
multi-million pound contract that was in official "purdah", and
that Applegate had successfully campaigned for an Israeli arms
company despite being barred from lobbying at the time.
Under British law, some former senior state employees,
including senior military staff, civil servants or diplomats,
must apply for permission to move into any new job until two
years have passed after leaving office.
The newspaper quoted Soar as saying he would "ignore" the
two-year ban and said Dannatt had spoken about sidestepping a
ban on discussing an arms contract.