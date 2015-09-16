LONDON, Sept 16 Britain will sign a contract
worth more than 300 million pounds ($462.39 million) with
European missile maker MBDA to provide weapons for its Typhoon
fighter jets, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said on
Wednesday.
"We are signing a contract with MBDA worth over 300 million
pounds to ensure that our Typhoons are supplied with
state-of-the-art short-range, heat-seeking air-to-air missiles,"
Fallon told a defence and security conference in London.
French-based Airbus and Britain's BAE Systems
each own 37.5 percent of MBDA, and Finmeccanica owns 25
percent of MBDA, which was created in 2001.
($1 = 0.6488 pounds)
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Sarah Young)